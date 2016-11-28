Seilda Baishakov became President of Kazakhstan Football Federation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Seilda Baishakov will be the new President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation till November 28, 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the XIV extraordinary meeting of the KFF Conference on Monday, the members of the Federation and its Executive Committee unanimously backed Baishakov’s candidacy.

“Thank you for your trust. I appreciate it. I will do my best to develop football in Kazakhstan,” Baishakov said after the meeting.

Seilda Baishakov was born on August 28, 1950. He is a Soviet and Kazakh defender, who played 300 matches and kicked 11 goals.

After retirement in 1981, Baishakov worked as Assistant to Chief Coach of Kairat.

Seilda Baishakov was recognized the best football player of Kazakhstan of XX century. Since August 2007, he served as Vice President of the KFF.



