Seismic security – key factor of national security, Kazakh President

The Head of State received director of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research Daulet Sarsenbayev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

The latter reported on the center’s current activities.

He said equipment worth 527 million tenge was purchased last year for 11 seismic stations located in the city. 25 observation centers were opened thanks to the 2021-2023 target financing program. 10 seismic stations were repaired, and six more were opened as part of international cooperation.

The Head of State underlined that seismic security is the key factor of the country’s national security that impacts people’s security, economic facilities and the environment.

Following the meeting, the President stressed the need to develop scientific research and use innovative technologies at the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research.