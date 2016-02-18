Self-employed people in Kazakhstan likely to pay taxes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva calls self-employed groups of population to pay taxes to the budget.

“The implementation of the health insurance system will enable us to bring self-employed people out of shadow economy. Like those officially employed and tax paying residents, self-employed people receive free medical treatment and their children get free education. They are socially protected. They receive pensions while paying nothing to the country’s budget. It is unfair. If we want to have a high-level social sphere, and if we want our children get high-quality education, and if we expect to live a worthy life in future, we must pay taxes, whether we like it or not,” said she at the extended session of the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development.

She added that in many countries taxes are 2-3 times higher than in Kazakhstan.

“Our tax policy is quite liberal. As our President said, pay taxes and live a quiet life,” the Deputy PM stressed.