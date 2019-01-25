Self-made youth forum kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Youth Forum Self-made of the Entrepreneurs Association of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan is underway in Astana, Kazinform reports.

"The Head of State addressed the youth of Kazakhstan at the opening ceremony of the Year of Youth. Unique social lifts have been created for our youth. Grants for young scientists have been increased twofold. A fund for the support of young startups has been established. Today the Entrepreneurs Association is holding this forum to give youngsters an opportunity to learn from experienced businessmen who already have a lot to share in that respect," said Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Leonid Prokopenko, unveiling the forum.



He noted that Kazakhstan had opened over 1,200 new state-of-the-art enterprises over the past six years.



"Everything is done for our youth. Last year, Kazakhstan climbed 8 spots in the Doing Business rankings and entered the top 30. Nowadays it takes 5 days to set up business in Kazakhstan. I hope that today participants of the forum will gain useful experience and establish necessary contacts here," Prokopenko added.



As part of the forum, business speakers will give an insight into successful cases, government support to entrepreneurs, youth policy as well as share their experience.



According to the organizers, the key objective of the forum is to support startup projects, business initiatives of young entrepreneurs in agrarian sector, science, light industry and green technologies.