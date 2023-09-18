Semey residents celebrate City Day

City Day is celebrated today in Semey, the administrative center of Abai region. Local administration has organized various activities for the residents: entertainment programs, exhibitions, festive concerts and sports competitions, Kazinform reports.

Local confectioners baked a 20-meter-long cake, which was decorated jointly with residents.

Photo: Semey city akimat

The first-ever Aman Keleshek (Healthy Future) festival for children with special needs was organized.

Mayor of the city Nurbol Nurssagatov congratulated the attendees on the City Day holiday. He thanked the parents raising children with special needs for their hard work and huge sense of responsibility, and promised that the Mayor's Office would create all favorable conditions for the adaptation and socialization of their children.

Photo: Semey city akimat

Inclusive master classes in painting, papier maché, decorative art and flower arranging were organized for the children participating in the festival.