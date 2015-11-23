Semey closes primary schools due to severe frost

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Very severe frost in Semey led to primary schools (1-4 grades) closure in Semey.

As the regional emergencies department informs, air temperature in the city dropped to -26°C and wind speed keeps increasing. As per regulations, primary schools are usually closed when temperature falls to -28°C in no-wind. According to Kazhydromet, strong wind up to 15-20 m per s is forecast across the region today.