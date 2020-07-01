EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:03, 01 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Semey mayor tests positive for coronavirus

    None
    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of the city of Semey Yermak Salimov has been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    The news has been shared by the mayor himself in a Facebook post which reads his latest test for COVID-19 has returned positive.

    According to the post, Salimov could have contracted the disease during a set of numerous meetings, which he could not avoid even when the restrictive measures were in place. The Semey mayor confirmed he had self-isolated and had been working remotely.


    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!