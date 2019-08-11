Semey residents join environmental campaign, collect 197 tons of garbage

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Residents of Semey city have joined the nationwide environmental campaign #Birge#TazaQazaqstan aimed at improving the ecological situation in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Over the weekend some 9,000 Semey residents cleaned up Beibeitshilik island and the territory surrounding the suspension bridge.

In total they collected some 197 tons of garbage.

Recall that is was Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin who had kicked off the environmental campaign a few weeks ago.