Semey to build 2 schools for 1,500 seats

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Two new schools will be built in Semey, the press service of the press service of the East Kazakhstan Governor reports.

At today’s meeting the Governor, Daniyal Akhmetov, drew attention to problems in the sphere of education. According to him, educational establishments of Ust Kamenogorsk and Semey cities significantly lag far behind teaching methods of Ayagoz town and Kokpekty village. Construction of a 300-seat and a 1,200 seat schools will start in Semey. He noted that it is crucial to create a unique educational centre like a Sirius located in Sochi. He highlighted that the task is to raise education system level, in particular, in the sphere of IT.