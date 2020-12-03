Semey to put on-stream oil-extracting factory by year-end

SEMEY. KAZINFORM An oil-extracting factory will be put into operation in Semey soon, the city information centre reports.

The factory is expected to become the biggest and advanced factories the countrywide. It has potential to become a flagship in sunflower, canola flower, soya, and flax seed processing in Central Asia. It will produce 150,000 tons of vegetable oil, 120,000 tons of oilcakes, 50,000 tons of fuel pellets, 1,300 tons of phosphatide concentrate. It is planned to complete its construction and put into operation this month.





Besides, the region’s largest and state-of-the-industry shelf-stable grain elevator is under construction there. It is supposed to store up to 60,000 tons of grain.

East Kazakhstan produces more than 80% of all unrefined and 50% of refined oil the countrywide. Annually it plants some 380,000 ha of sunflower. Besides, it borders on Altai Territory, the largest agricultural region of Russia.

Photo: Information center of Semey