Semey to spend over 7 bln tenge on construction of new bridge

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – A new bridge is to be constructed in Semey, akim (governor) of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the press briefing governor Urankhayev revealed that 7.2 billion tenge had been allotted for the construction of the bridge. The construction is planned to be completed in 2025.

According to Urankhayev, Japanese experts will be involved in the project.

The design of the new almost 1-km-long bridge in Semey worth 31.3 billion tenge was presented to the governor last July.

