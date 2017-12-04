Semey to welcome Kazakhstan MMA Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eastern Kazakhstan will host the Kazakhstan MMA Cup for the first time ever next week, Kazinform has learnt from KAZMMA press service.

The 4th Kazakhstan MMA Cup will bring together the best athletes in Semey on December 14-17 on the occasion of the Independence Day. Over 100 MMA amateur fighters will compete for medals in 5 female and 9 male weight categories. Athletes from 14 regions of Kazakhstan will also fight to a chance to claim the Cup. The event will be held at the Novostroika health and fitness center.



Also, the winners of the tournament will get a chance to join the Kazakh national MMA team.



"The Kazakhstan MMA Cup is one of the main republican sports events. This year it will be held in the east. MMA fighters from eastern Kazakhstan have demonstrated great results at the recent republican championship and now it is high time to take the Cup to Semey. This region is indeed promising in terms of MMA development. Hopefully, the event will spark the public's interest in mix martial arts in Semey," First Vice President of the Kazakh MMA Federation Assylbek Dyussenov said.



According to head coach of the Kazakhstan MMA Federation Bayan Zhangalov, new names are constantly added to the roster of the national team. Promising athletes replace more experienced ones who choose to build their own professional career. Zhangalov added that the Kazakh MMA team had climbed to the top 3 of the International MMA-IMMAF Federation's strongest teams after participating in the World MMA Championship in Bahrain.



The Kazakhstan MMA Cup will be held with the support of the Physical Culture and Sport Committee of the Culture and Sports Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.