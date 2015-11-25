Semey, Xuzhou of China agree on cooperation

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Memorandum of intent to establish friendly and mutually beneficial relations between China's Xuzhou and Semey of East Kazakhstan region was signed.

Chinese delegation led by deputy Chief of Staff for Foreign Affairs of the city of Xuzhou Sun Weiming arrived in Semey the day before. Mayor of Semey Yermak Salimov and head of the city department of entrepreneurship Marat Nugerov told the guests that the business in the region is developing dynamically. Industrial output in 2014 was 131 billion tenge. Presenting investment opportunities of the city Marat Nugerov noted that the city's administration draws particular attention to the investment attractiveness of the most interesting spheres including projects of deep processing of meat of bovine and small cattle, production of sausages and canned products, production of felting products, establishment of transport and logistics centers "North", "South" and "Airport". In turn, Mr. Sun Weiming said that Xuzhou is a major city in and the fourth largest prefecture-level city of Jiangsu Province, China. It is known for its role as a transportation hub in northwestern Jiangsu, as it has expressways and railway links connecting directly to the provinces of Henan and Shandong, the neighboring port city of Lianyungang, as well as the economic hub Shanghai. The most important industries in Xuzhou are machinery, energy and food production. After the meeting the two sides signed the memorandum of cooperation.