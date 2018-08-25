Seminar on anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism to take place in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A training seminar on anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism in Kazakhstan will take place on August 27-28 in Almaty.

It is organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the Financial Monitoring Committee.



The OSCE Programme Office in Astana in partnership with Kazakhstan's Financial Monitoring Committee will support a two-day anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) training seminar for some 80 representatives from the government bodies, accounting and auditing entities, casinos and payment systems.



An OSCE-supported international experts from Austria and the Great Britain will share international best practices on money laundering and terrorism financing (ML/TF) typologies and schemes, techniques to identify suspicious transactions and to mitigate ML/TF risks.



The participants will also familiarize with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Recommendations and ways to comply with them along with the AML/CFT national legislation requirements.



The seminar is part of the Office's multi-year efforts to promote good governance and combat money laundering and terrorism financing, the Office's official website reads.