Seminar on implementation of National Plan began in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The seminar on the theme "Strengthening of the Kazakh identity and unity: tasks and technologies of implementation of the National Plan "100 steps" began in Astana today.

"The theme of the seminar is very complicated. I think we did a lot in terms of implementation of the fourth direction of the institutional reforms of the Head of State last year. We created the legal framework and developed several strategic documents. The idea is to create the nation of the common future," rector of the Academy of State Management Bolatbek Abdrasilov told.

The new tasks will be explained at the seminar and priorities of the state policy determined. Besides, the participants will consider the tasks on formation of the nationwide unity and identity outlined within the National Plan "100 specific steps". The issues of the interaction between the state bodies and the civil sector in terms of ensuring the nationwide unity and identity will be discussed as well.

Representatives of the Secretariat of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, President's Office, Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development, Ministry of Culture and Sport, Ministry of Civil Service, Union of Writers and others are taking part in the work of the seminar.