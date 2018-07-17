Seminar to focus on judicial application of environmental legislation in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A training seminar on judicial application of environmental legislation in Kazakhstan will take place on August 17 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The OSCE Programme Office in Astana in partnership with Kazakhstan's Supreme Court will support a training seminar on the judicial application of the national environmental legislation and the Aarhus Convention for some 40 judges from various regions of Kazakhstan.



An OSCE-supported judges from Belgium and Sweden will acquaint participants with the European Union's legislative system, the principles and bodies of the Aarhus Convention and discuss specific court case studies on access to information, public participation in decision-making and access to justice in environmental matters, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana reads.

The seminar is part of the Office's multi-year activities to promote good environmental governance and to build capacity of Kazakhstan's judiciary in meeting its commitments under the Aarhus Convention.