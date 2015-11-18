Semipalatinsk Test Site gains popularity among nuclear tourists of the world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It becomes popular among foreign tourists to visit former Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site, Kazinform has learnt from "Express-K" newspaper.

Foreigners enjoy walking along the shore of a nuclear lake, inspect the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and visit the museum of the National Nuclear Center. Mayor of Kurchatov town Nurbol Nurgaliyev expressed hope that during EXPO 2017 international exhibition a lot of foreign tourists will visit the former Semipalatinsk Test Site (STS or Semipalatinsk-21), also known as "The Polygon" which was the primary testing venue for the Soviet Union's nuclear weapons. Moreover, the popularity of industrial tourism in the world is growing steadily. Kurchatov officials together with specialists from the National Nuclear Centre have developed three routes related to facilities of the former Semipalatinsk Test Site. It is worth noting that Nurbol Nurgaliyev submitted the draft routes to Oleg Safonov, head of the Federal Tourism Agency of Russia, who has unconditionally supported the project. Atomic of nuclear tourism is a relatively new type of tourism in which visitors learn about the Atomic Age by traveling to significant sites in atomic history such as museums with atomic weapons, vehicles that carried atomic weapons or sites where atomic weapons were detonated.