Sen. Gromov sees no grounds for early parliamentary elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM There are no talks of early parliamentary elections, said Deputy Speaker of the Senate Sergey Gromov commenting on the President's initiative on redistributing powers between the Government branches, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"What are the justifications are there for early (parliamentary) elections? Absolutely none. The government is not going to resign and the Parliament is not declaring no-confidence to the Government. The constitutional amendments on the transfer of powers do not entail radical changes in order to declare elections. I believe that there is no need in the elections at all. When there is a critical moment, early elections may be declared, but today is not one of this moments", Mr Gromov, who is also a member of the working group on redistribution of powers, said.

Deputy Speaker also commented on a possibility of Kazakhstan moving towards a parliamentary model.

"There are no talks about moving towards to a parliamentary republic. The powers, which will be transferred from the President to the Parliament, they are quite digestible for Parliament. And parliamentarians are ready to have these powers. And the Government, I believe, if it is given additional powers, it will feel more responsible, and will have to perform at the level without looking back and referring to the President, sometimes letting him down" said Gromov.

"In my personal opinion is that today a two chambers Parliament is the most optimal organization of representative government. It provides, inter alia, the adoption of laws. If the lower chamber misses something, the upper can always fix it. Therefore, this upper chamber is needed, as yet another filter to adapt proper laws to serve our people", concluded the senator.