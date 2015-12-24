EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:12, 24 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Senate adopted 167 laws aimed at implementation of «Nurly Zhol» and «100 specific steps» in 2015 - K. Tokayev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2015, the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan adopted 167 laws aimed at implementation of "Nurly Zhol" and "100 specific steps" programs, Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told.

    "We have worked hard this year. We considered and adopted 167 laws this year. The majority of them are aimed at ensuring legal framework for "Nurly Zhol" and "100 specific steps" programs. In this regard, I would like to note the work of the deputies and developers of the laws and everybody who were involved in the process," K. Tokayev told.

    He also congratulated everybody on the upcoming New Year Holiday.

    Tags:
    Senate 100 specific steps State-of-the-Nation Address 2015 State of the Nation Address 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!