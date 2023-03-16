Senate adopts law on 2023 national budget review

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Senators have adopted the Law on the 2023 National Budget Review, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We have submitted some adjustments to the budget as part of fulfillment of the Presidential instructions. These funds will be spent on priority tasks, such as development of regions, agrarian sector, energy, and solution of social problems,» Chairman of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev says.

As Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev said presenting the document, budget revenues are expected to make 19.3 trillion tenge with an increase by 1.5 trillion tenge. Budget deficit is expected to be at 2.7% against GDP. Budget expenditures are planned to reach 22.5 trillion tenge. In whole, budget revenues will be raised to 2.2 trillion tenge in some priority areas.

An additional 800 billion tenge of target transfer from the National Fund will be attracted to finance socially important projects and strategically important infrastructure projects, the Minister said.