Senate announces start of annual Parasat competition for mass media

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Applications for the Parasat Mass Media Award launched by the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament are now open, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Articles about the work of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament written by a group of journalists as well as journalists working alone and posted on mass media and social networks can be submitted to run for the Parasat award.

The Senate kindly encourages journalists to take part in the competition. One can familiarize with the full set of regulations on its official website.

The deadline for submission is June 10, 2022. Results of the competition will be announced ahead of the Day of Workers of Mass Media marked in Kazakhstan on June 28.