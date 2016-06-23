Senate appoints member of Accounts Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A decision to appoint Mr. Nurlan Nurzhanov as member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Republican Budget Implementation has been made at a plenary session of the Senate today.

It was Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev who nominated Mr. Nurzhanov for the post.



Born in 1975, Mr. Nurzhanov is a graduate of the Karaganda Economic University. He joined civil service in 1997. He previously served as the chairman of the audit committee in South Kazakhstan region.