Senate approved bill on mandatory health insurance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at a plenary session the deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament approved the bill "On mandatory health insurance", Kazinform correspondent reports.

The bill aims at implementation of mandatory health insurance system. This will be a mechanism of joint and several liability of the government, employers and citizens for individual and public health and. It will also serve as a tool of implementation of up-to-date market mechanisms in healthcare sector. The health insurance system will be based on mandatory insurance payments of the government, employers, employees and self-employed groups of population. By Murat Zhakeyev