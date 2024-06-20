Kazakh Senate approves agrt on international freight transportation within OTS

Deputies of the Kazakh Senate have approved the law “On ratification of the Agreement on international combined freight transportations between the governments of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS),” Kazinform News Agency reports.

The agreement facilitates international cargo transportations with the use of various types of transport, and promotes trade-economic relations between the OTS member states.

"The agreement fosters the advancement of contemporary systems of rail, water, and road transportation. It facilitates the preliminary exchange of information to expedite the transit of trains through customs procedures and the integration of digital technologies pertaining to cargo," Amangeldi Nugmanov stated.

Furthermore, it is observed that the legislation will streamline procedures for international combined transport, as well as enhance the volume of cargo transportation conducted by road, rail, and sea transport between the OTS member states.