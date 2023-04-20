EN
    11:14, 20 April 2023

    Senate approves ratification of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan agrt on border regime

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Senate approved the Law of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on the regime of Kazakh-Turkmen state border», Kazinform reports.

    On October 25, 2021 the governments signed the agreement on the regime of Kazakh-Turkmen state border. It is expected to settle various situations at the checkpoints and other issues. The document contains frontier incident management legal rules

    As Senate deputy Alisher Satvaldiyev said, there is an only frontier unit to protect Kazakh-Turkmen state border, four frontier pickets, nine technical control stations equipped with radar locators, and two checkpoints.


    Kazakhstan Turkmenistan Foreign policy Parliament Diplomacy
