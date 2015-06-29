EN
    20:23, 29 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Senate committee considers ratification of Kazakh-Japanese investment protection deal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the enlarged meeting of the committee on economic policy, entrepreneurship and innovation development of the Senate has discussed the draft law "On ratification of the agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Japan on promotion and protection of investments".

    The agreement was signed in Astana on 23 October 2014. The document is aimed at improving the investment climate and further development of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, the press service of the Senate reported.

