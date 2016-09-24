Senate Committee discusses ratification of Kazakh-Serbian Convention on double taxation avoidance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Committee for Finance and Budget of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament have discussed today the draft Law "On ratification of the Convention between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia concerning the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion with respect to taxes on income and capital and the Protocol to the Convention," the press service of the Senate informed.

The convention and the Protocol signed on August 28, 2015 in Astana are aimed at strengthening and expanding economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia by creating favorable investment climate.



The document was submitted for the consideration of the Senate.