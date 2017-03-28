EN
    18:15, 28 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Senate considers bill on increased liability in aviation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Senate have considered the bill "On introducing changes and amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the use of airspace and aviation activities", Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The presented innovations are aimed at further improvement of Kazakh legislation in accordance with the UN civil aviation standards and principles. They are also aimed at strengthening the responsibility of companies working in this field, control and supervision in the use of airspace and aviation activities", said Senator Sarsenbay Yensegenov during an extended session of the Committee on Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship.

    According to him, the bill provides for the introduction of the concept of aviation security, as previously there was only flight security. Senator also said that organizations involved in aviation will receive certificates of 1,2 and 3 degrees.

    "We must bring legislation in line with ICAO standards. If someone does not meet these standards, they should be held accountable", he concluded.

     

