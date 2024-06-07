Senate Deputy Lyazzat Kaltayeva meets with UNDP experts

Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Lyazzat Kaltayeva met with the experts of the UNDP Independent Evaluation Office, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

The meeting focused on the issues regarding the efficiency of the social welfare system, support of the UNDP in developing and adapting to problems of the social sphere, which are under the focus of the government. During the talks, the most significant results achieved in the area of social welfare under the support of the UNDP were reviewed.

In addition, the experts pointed out the importance of evaluating the efficiency of the ongoing projects and programs, including meeting deadlines and quality as well as adhering to a budget. Problems encountered during the projects’ realization and ways to address them as well as the support of the UNDP in project management and improvement opportunities were considered.