Senate discuss ratification of Kazakh-Norwegian agr’t on readmission of persons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At a meeting of the committee on constitutional legislation, judicial system and law enforcement bodies the Senate has discussed the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kingdom of Norway on readmission of persons."

According to Yerlan Turgumbayev, the document is the basic condition for the establishment of a visa-free regime for holders of civil national passports.

He stressed that similar readmission agreements have been signed with 12 countries.