Senate discussed preparation for conference 'Religions against terrorism'
As the press service of the Senate noted, the events are aimed at implementation of the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan on promotion of the inter-confessional dialogue and combatting terrorism.
According to K. Tokayev, holding of the conference on the threshold of the sitting of the Secretariat of the Congress will allow to bring together authoritative religious figures and parliamentarians from different world countries. K. Tokayev also instructed to ensure a high level of preparation for the upcoming events.
Head of the committee for foreign relations, defense and security of the Senate Ikram Adyrbekov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev and Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport of the country Marat Azilkhanov delivered speeches at the sitting.