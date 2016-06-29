Senate ends its current session - Speaker Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The current session of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament ended on Wednesday.

At the plenary session Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev praised the chamber for its fruitful work during the session.



"The chamber adopted the laws necessary for the implementation of the strategic reforms proposed by the Head of State and the National Plan "100 specific steps" in a timely manner. The Senate fulfilled lawmaking functions of the Parliament in January-March while the new composition of the Majilis was being formed. The upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament adopted 47 laws required for the socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan. In total, the Parliament has adopted 73 laws since the beginning of this year," Tokayev summed up the results of the chamber's activity.



In his words, the Senate also held a number of important events dedicated to the pressing issues of international agenda, including the parliamentary hearings on enhancing the competitiveness of domestic agrarian sector within the framework of the EEU and the WTO, the international conference on the role of religions in prevention of terrorism with the participation of international parliamentarians and religious leaders who fully supported The Manifesto. The World. The 21st Century by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.