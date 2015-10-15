Senate of Kazakhstan ratified agreement with China on regime of state border

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed a bill "On ratification of the agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of China on the regime of the state border".

The line of the state border between Kazakhstan and China was determined by the agreement on delimitation.

The sides defined the lines of the state borders and places where border signs are installed.

It should be noted that after the documents on demarcation of the border entered into force the sides hold a joint inspection of the line of the state border once in ten years.

The agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of China on the regime of the Kazakh-Chinese border was concluded on December 20, 2006.