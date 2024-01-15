Senate of Poland supports Kazakhstan’s development path

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland Alim Kirabayev met with Vice-Speaker of Poland’s Senate Michał Kamiński, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the prospects for the development of Kazakh-Polish inter-parliamentary relations and discussion of issues of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including in the field of education.

The Kazakh diplomat informed the interlocutor about the socio-economic and political reforms in Kazakhstan, initiated by the Head of State, as well as the initiatives in the field of human rights protection.

In his turn, Vice-Speaker of the Senate Michał Kamiński welcomed the democratic transformations in the country and noted the successful policy of Kazakhstan in the field of inter-religious and inter-confessional dialogue, stressing that Kazakhstan’s policy towards the national minority deserves high praise.

In addition, the interlocutor noted with special gratitude the assistance provided by Kazakhs to Polish settlers deported to Kazakhstan and the wide opportunities for Polonia of Kazakhstan to study the language and culture of their ancestors in modern Kazakhstan.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation at the legislative level, in this context, the Vice-Speaker of the Senate of Poland expressed interest in organising his visit to Kazakhstan.