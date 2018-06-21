Senate OKs agreement with China on check dam construction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani senators ratified the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on cooperation and construction of the joint mudflow check dam Chukurbulak (Almaly) on the Khorgos River, Kazinform reports.

It bears to remind that the agreement was inked on June 8, 2017 in Astana.



As per the agreement, Kazakhstan and China should jointly construct the mudflow check dam on the Khorgos River.



Vice Minister of Internal Affairs Yuri Ilyin who introduced the bill to the MPs said that the mudflow check dam is the joint property of the two countries and the sides co-finance its construction 50-50%.



The Emergencies Committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps monitor the implementation of the agreement.



A Kazakh-Chinese Committee for the mudflow check dam construction is set to be formed as well.