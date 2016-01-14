ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's plenary session Senate's deputies have adopted the draft law "On ratification of the Articles of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's agreement".

According to Yerbolat Dossayev, National Economy Minister, the bill is developed to ratify the Articles of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's agreement which was signed in Beijing in June 29, 2015.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is an international financial institution that aims to support the building of infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region. In accordance with the distribution of the total share capital of AIIB, Kazakhstan's share in the AIIB capital will be $729.3 million or 0.7293% among 37 regional founding members. Thus, our country occupies 17th place. The annual amount of Kazakhstan's membership fees will be 5 billion 396.45 million tenge.