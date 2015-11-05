EN
    13:08, 05 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Senate passed bill in sphere of non-governmental organizations

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan considered and passed a bill "On amendments to several legislation acts of Kazakhstan on the issues of the activity of non-governmental organizations".

    "In general, adoption of the document provides an opportunity to introduce legal mechanisms of the state support of public initiatives. It will also help to increase the civic engagement in development of the non-governmental sector, rendering of social services to non-governmental organizations and strengthening of the institutes of the civil society," Byrgarym Aitimova told delivering a report.

