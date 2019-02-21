EN
    14:11, 21 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Senate passes Kazakhstan-Jordan extradition agrt

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Upper Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Senate, has ratified the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on extradition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The Agreement stipulates the issues of extradition of wanted persons between the two countries. We suppose that the agreement will lay a good legal foundation for an effective cooperation in fight with crimes," said Deputy Prosecutor General Andrey Lukin presenting the document.
