Senate ratified Agreement between Kazakhstan and Czech Republic on readmission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed the bill "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Czech Republic on readmission of people violating the rules of stay".

"The document provides for the procedure of detection and return of people who violated the rules of admission or stay of the country. The ratification will help to combat illegal migration in accordance with the norms of the international law," acting Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Marat Demeuov said.

The agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Czech Republic on readmission of people violating the rules of admission or stay in the country was concluded on February 23, 2011 in Prague.