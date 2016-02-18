Senate ratified agreement on preferences within EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed the bill "On ratification of the agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the International Exhibition Bureau on preferences for the official participants of the EXPO-2017 in Astana".

"Taking into consideration that Kazakhstan is a member of the International Exhibition Bureau and a participant of the convention on international exhibitions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan jointly with "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company developed an agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the International Exhibition Bureau on the preferences for the official participants of the EXPO-2017 in Astana, which was signed on November 5, 2015 in Paris," First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Rapil Zhoshybayev informed.

He noted that ratification and the bill's entrance into force will allow to ensure legal framework for rendering preferences to the official participants of the EXPO in Astana in order to have better conditions for representation of wider number of world countries at the exhibition.

In order to ensure interaction between the official exhibition participants and the state bodies of Kazakhstan and for simplification of the effective rendering of state services by the Kazakh side, a 24/7 information center will be opened.

All the preferences provided within the agreement enter into force since March 1, 2016.