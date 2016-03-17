EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:28, 17 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Senate ratified agreement with EU on expanded cooperation

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union and its member states".

    As Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov noted presenting the draft law, the new agreement included the legal framework for cooperation in the spheres that Kazakhstan and the EU are ready to develop. These are space, combatting spread of arms of mass destruction, fighting financing of terrorism and cybercrime, protection of personal information, cooperation in the spheres of civil service, climate change, healthcare, management of state finances and cooperation in the taxation sector.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Senate Kazakhstan and EU Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!