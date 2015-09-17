Senate ratified agreement with WHO on opening of WHO office in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Law "On ratification of the agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the World Health Organization on opening of the office of the organization in Almaty" was approved at the plenary session of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan today.

"The purpose of the office is strengthening of the primary healthcare system. It will be one of the main mechanisms for fulfillment of the instructions of the Head of State regarding strengthening of the role of the primary healthcare, prevention of diseases, treating of diseases at early stages outlined in the National Plan "100 steps"," Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan Tamara Duisenova said representing the draft law.

The Minister informed that the main tasks of the office will be the reorganization of the healthcare system, development of the measures for prompt response to infectious and noninfectious diseases, ensuring coordination and integration, ensuring continued process of rendering of medical services, etc.