Senate ratified agrt with India on extradition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Senate of the Kazakh Parliament has adopted today the Law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of India on extradition of the sentenced persons."

"The document was signed in July 2015 in Astana. The document regulates the relations linked to possibility of transfer of the sentenced persons between our countries for serving their sentence in Kazakhstan. The Agreement contains also the conditions under which such decision can be taken," Deputy Prosecutor General Iogan Merkel said presenting the bill.