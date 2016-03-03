EN
    11:49, 03 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Senate ratified bilateral investment treaty with Slovakia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed the law "On ratification the bilateral investment treaty between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Slovakia".

    "The document is aimed at creation of favourable conditions for encouragement and protection of investments, improvement of the investment climate and further strengthening of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between the countries," Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asse Issekeshev told representing the draft law.

    As the Minister noted, Slovakia is an economic partner of Kazakhstan with a great potential in such spheres as construction, processing industry, agriculture and other spheres as well.

