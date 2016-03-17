Senate ratified Convention on International Recovery of Child Support and Other Forms of Family Maintenance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at its plenary session, the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament has adopted the Law "On ratification of the Convention on International Recovery of Child Support and Other Forms of Family Maintenance and the Protocol of the Law Applicable to Maintenance Obligations.

“Since 2000, as per the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, Kazakhstan has undertaken commitments on provision of care to children to ensure their wellbeing. The Convention defines a universal order of fulfillment of decisions of foreign courts and agreements on recovery of child support maintenance. In case of ratification of the Convention, Kazakhstan will be able to cooperate with the EU and 32 countries, 27 of which are the signatories of the Protocol. The decisions on recovery of child support maintenance must be implemented in accordance with the local legislation. The state may refuse to implement the decisions, if they contract public law, if there is any fraud and if there is an earlier launched case or a judicial decision ” Minister of Justice Berik Imashev said presenting the bill.