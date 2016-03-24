Senate ratified CSTO coop agrt on military transportations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at its plenary session, the Upper Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament has adopted the Law "On ratification of the Agreement on Cooperation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member countries in transportation of military and other units, their movables and military goods."

The document was signed in Dushanbe on 15 September 2015. Its aim is to create a regulatory legal framework for cooperation of the CSTO member countries in transportation of military and other units, their movables and military goods.

The Agreement stipulates an order of interaction while planning and carrying out transportations based on generally recognized international principles and provisions of international law.

“It should be noted that transportations may be carried out in following cases – while holding joint command-staff and field-training exercises, while participating in peacekeeping operations, in liquidation of the consequences of emergencies, displacemebt or transportation at the places of permanent or temporary location and delivery of military purpose goods for the interest of the CSTO states’ armed forces,” Vice Minister of Defense Talgat Mukhtarov said presenting the bill.

He explained that transportations are carried out following preliminary agreement and planning by authorized structures.

“The requests for transportation shall be submitted as per the legislation of a host or a transit country. The period of consideration of the request shall not exceed 15 days after its submission,” the Vice Minister clarified.