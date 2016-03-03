Senate ratified SCO agreement on border cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan passed the law "On ratification of the agreement on border cooperation between member states of the SCO".

"The agreement was signed on July 10, 2015, in Ufa. The purposes of the document are to ensure security in near-border territories, detection, prevention of illegal activity on state borders, countering terrorism, extremism and separatism, illegal arms, drugs, explosives trafficking, prevention of illegal migration and other types of crimes in near-border areas and development of the legal framework on border issues," Deputy Head of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, Director of the Border Guard Darkhan Dilmanov told representing the draft law.