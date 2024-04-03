Senate ratifies agr’t btw Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in air search and rescue

Deputies of the Kazakh Senate passed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in the field of air search and rescue, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The law aims for cooperation between the countries in the search and rescue of passengers and crew members of aerial vehicles suffered disaster in line with the standards and practice recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The agreements’ provisions include enhancement of mutual cooperation in the search and rescue of passengers and crew members of aerial vehicles suffering or suffered disaster, mutual exchange of information on aviation accidents and adoption of necessary measures to search and rescue passengers of aerial vehicles suffered disaster, conducting joint training of search and rescue services of both countries, exchange of experiences.

The ratification of the agreement will facilitate prompt air search and rescue works in the territories of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field.