Senate ratifies CSTO protocol to combat criminal activities in the field of information

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's plenary session Kazakhstan's Senate has adopted the law "On ratification of the Protocol on cooperation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's member-states to combat criminal activities in the field of information."

"Due to the increase of the number of crimes committed using information technology, it was decided to develop a legal mechanism of CSTO member-states interaction. December 23, 2014 in Moscow the heads of the states signed a protocol on cooperation in combating criminal activities in the information sphere. The international treaty defines the procedure for interaction between special services and law enforcement agencies in the form of exchange of information, joint activities and research, assistance in legal proceedings and training of personnel," said Kabdylkarim Abdykazimov, deputy chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, presenting the bill.