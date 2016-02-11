Senate ratifies free trade agreement b/w EEU and Vietnam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's plenary session Kazakh Senate deputies have adopted the law "On ratification of the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member-states and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam".

The free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member-states and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam was signed in Burabai resort area (Akmola region) in May 29, 2015.

The document is intended to promote the development and strengthening of trade relations between the countries of the EEU and Vietnam. In addition, it will create favorable conditions for mutual promotion of goods and attraction of investments. Within the framework of the agreement duty-free trade between the countries of the EEU and Vietnam regime is covering a wide range of goods.

In addition, in order to protect the domestic market the agreement provides for the application of special protective, antidumping and countervailing measures in accordance with WTO rules.

